US sanctions on RAB

On December 10, 2021, the United States imposed sanctions on seven former and current RAB officers for alleged human rights abuses in Bangladesh. It is a burning issue in Bangladesh now. The Bangladesh government is continuing its efforts to lift the ban.



It is pertinent to say that Rapid Action Battalion, RAB is a specialized police unit in Bangladesh. RAB was formed in 2004 to maintain peace, harmony, the law in the country. RAB was formed mainly to suppress militancy and terrorism in the country and to improve law and order. After the inauguration, RAB officers were sent to the United States for training. Several RAB officers have received training at the FBI in the United States.



The US Ambassador visited the RAB headquarters in Dhaka. The United States has trained RAB to fight militants. The United States has also provided some weapons to the RAB. Apart from suppressing terrorism and extremism, the success of RAB in suppressing militancy is also enviable.



Bangladesh has declared a 'Zero-tolerance' policy against terrorism. Bangladesh maintains a "zero tolerance" policy towards terrorism and violent extremism. The RAB is implementing that policy. The role of RAB in controlling terrorism in Bangladesh is positive. The role of RAB has reduced terrorism in Bangladesh. Even, this was stated in a report released by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken from the US State Department on Thursday night, almost a week after the imposition of sanctions on RAB and its seven former and current top officials.



Regarding Bangladesh, the report said, "Investigations and arrests of terrorism-related incidents in Bangladesh have increased in 2020, while terrorist activities have decreased."



After the formation of RAB, the role of this force is huge in suppressing various crimes including terrorism, militancy, piracy and drug eradication. This reliable force has brought one success after another.



Meanwhile, in the last 18 years since its establishment, the overall capacity of RAB has increased a lot. Apart from suppressing extremist militancy, this police agency has become essential in maintaining law and order in the country. RAB is also conducting effective operations to curb the activities of unscrupulous traders, smuggling, and preparation of counterfeit currency and passports and illegal VoIP business. RAB is also successful in suppressing extremists and bandits who destroy peace and order.



Following the success of the de-escalation of the Sundarbans, the process of surrendering pirates has been extended to other coastal areas. Following this, 34 bandits of 12 bandits surrendered in the Chittagong coastal region on 12 November last year at Banshkhali, Maheshkhali and Kutubdia in Chittagong with 94 bandits, 94 weapons and more than two thousand rounds of ammunition.



RAB has also become a symbol of confidence of the common people in playing its role in the prevention of human trafficking, terrorism and drugs. Assessing the expectations and confidence of the common people, RAB is moving forward at a breakneck pace.



More than a thousand members have been maimed in maintaining law and order and protecting human rights. At different times, more than two thousand members were injured while trying to maintain law and order. The sacrifices made by the RAB to maintain law and order or to protect human rights were in doubt whether any other forces were involved.



RAB has been established as an elite force in the light of some mandates. It has been established to suppress militancy, drugs and terrorism. Today, due to the success of RAB's campaign, militancy and terrorism have come down to zero in the whole country including the North or the South. The Sundarbans has been freed from piracy due to the RAB's campaign. Bangladesh has celebrated the third anniversary of the Sundarbans free of pirates this time. No other country in the world has been free of such pirates?



327 members of the 32 bandits had surrendered in the Sundarbans. RAB has also played a humanitarian role in their rehabilitation. In addition to government grants, RAB has provided houses and cows and goats to bring them back to normal life. The pirates of Banshkhali have also been brought back to normal life.

During the restriction period in the Covid-19 pandemic, this force worked successfully providing food and medical aid from door to door, facial masks, increasing public awareness etc.



RAB was working to bring the surrendered militants back to normalcy. In very few countries in the world, law enforcement agencies like RAB have shown humanity. RAB has not violated or looted human rights but has been defending them. There are some issues. There might have been some separate incidents.



But having despite various challenges and criticism, the force has been working successfully in countering terrorism, illegal drug smuggling, human trafficking, suppressing traditional crimes, etc. But RAB has to do their duty more carefully. They have to remember that any allegations against them can harm their prestige at the international level.



RAB is the first force in the country to conduct dope tests for its members. Dope tests have now been made mandatory in government jobs. In recent times, RAB has been conducting successful activities on various issues including stopping the violence of teenage gangs. In the Corona epidemic the child left his father, the father left his child. In such a situation, the RAB used helicopters to treat the victims and admitted them to the hospital, according to media reports.



According to media reports and RAB officials, regarding the role of RAB in the crossfire issue, in various operations, people have been killed in RAB firing. When they go on a drug or anti-militant campaign, when they are resisted or after the shooting, the RAB also fires in self-defense.



As a result, more than one thousand members of RAB have been maimed. The RAB exchanged fire in self-defense. An executive investigation was launched after the exchange of fire. After proper investigation, it was checked whether the exchange of fire was proper or not. As a human being, you can make mistakes. Strict legal action is taken if not appropriate.



The United States has banned seven former and current RAB officials for alleged human rights abuses. The ban was imposed separately by the US Treasury Department and the State Department on December 10, International Human Rights Day. Former RAB director general Benazir Ahmed is among the officials who came under the ban. He is currently the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Bangladesh.



The United States also aims to curb terrorism, illegal human trafficking and criminal activity. In fact, RAB is implementing the US policy in Bangladesh. RAB is working professionally to fight militancy and the decision by the US will encourage militancy and terrorism in Bangladesh. When Bangladesh is working to ensure the security for the region from terrorism, extremism, separatism etc. a recent inappropriate decision by the US can hamper the situation.



When Bangladesh's law enforcement and security agencies are working to curb extremism, terrorism and separatism to bring peace in the region, the US has imposed sanctions on high officials of security and law enforcement agencies in Bangladesh at this time which is very inappropriate. Thus, we can say that US Sanctions on Bangladesh's RAB will impact the Zero-Tolerance Policy of BD against Counter-terrorism.

The writer is a teacher & contributor

















