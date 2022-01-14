|
Taposh, wife test Covid positive
Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and his wife Afrin Taposh have tested positive for coronavirus.
On Thursday DSCC Public Relation Officer Abu Naser confirmed the news and told the Daily
Observer, "Mayor Taposh was tested for coronavirus to go to England. On Thursday the test result came positive. However, the DSCC mayor is now physically sound."
Mayor Taposh's wife Afrin tested coronavirus positive earlier on Sunday.
"Taposh is in self isolation at his home. He urged the DSCC dwellers to pray for him and his family members," the DNCC public relations officer said.