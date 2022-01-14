

Taposh, wife test Covid positive

On Thursday DSCC Public Relation Officer Abu Naser confirmed the news and told the Daily

Observer, "Mayor Taposh was tested for coronavirus to go to England. On Thursday the test result came positive. However, the DSCC mayor is now physically sound."

Mayor Taposh's wife Afrin tested coronavirus positive earlier on Sunday.

