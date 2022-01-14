Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 January, 2022, 8:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Taposh, wife test Covid positive

Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Staff Correspondent

Taposh, wife test Covid positive

Taposh, wife test Covid positive

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and his wife Afrin Taposh have tested positive for coronavirus.
On Thursday DSCC Public Relation Officer Abu Naser confirmed the news and told the Daily
    Observer, "Mayor Taposh was tested for coronavirus to go to England. On Thursday the test result came positive. However, the DSCC mayor is now physically sound."  
Mayor Taposh's wife Afrin tested coronavirus positive earlier on Sunday.  
"Taposh is in self isolation at his home. He urged the DSCC dwellers to pray for him and his family members," the DNCC public relations officer said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taposh, wife test Covid positive
BD yet to address rights violation incidents: HRW
Govt imposes restrictions, people largely unconcerned
BRTA rescinds decision, allows full capacity running of buses
D-8 agrees to develop climate-smart agro tech
BD, Denmark to work together on climate change
C-19 daily death reaches double digit in 3 months
Fatima elected UN Women Executive Board President


Latest News
England cuts Covid self-isolation period to 5 days
Hearing in two cases against Khaleda on Feb 1
Russia says Ukraine talks hit 'dead end'
30 hurt in Cumilla gas cylinder blast
President holds talks with three parties
Six muggers, in guise of passengers, arrested in Ctg
Bangladesh denies allegations of grave human rights violations: HRW
National Youth Chess to begin on Friday
RU extends admission deadline
Bangladesh to import 15.80 lakh tons of fuel oil in six months
Most Read News
England cuts Covid self-isolation period to 5 days
Iran, seven others lose vote at UN over unpaid dues
Biden imposes 1st sanctions over North Korea weapons programme
Moderna to be used as booster doses instead of Pfizer
3 'robbers' beaten dead in Narayanganj
Buses to run at half capacity with no rise in fare: Owners
WHO: Omicron still poses danger for unvaccinated
Omicron: Newly imposed 11-point restrictions begin
Awamil League nominated Mayor aspirant Selina Hayat Ivy
Man killed in Manikganj hours after releasing from jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft