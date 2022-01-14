Govt imposes restrictions, people largely unconcerned

The government imposed 11-point directives aimed at halting spike in Covid -19 came into force on Thursday, but people in the capital were mostly indifferent to the curbs.

Visiting various parts of the city it was found that people in transports, on roads, at hotels, restaurants and stores were out without masks on while the law enforcers appeared to have no worries about the mandatory mask rules.

The government also made vaccine certificates a must to dine in restaurants and stay in hotels, but the new rule was not being followed at all.

Due to the lack of mass publicity most of the people were unaware of the

new restrictions.

Muazzem Hossain, an employee of a private company in Motijheel area, said, "Since the Covid-19 cases are rising and the government has put restrictions in place so people should be made aware of the restrictions. But there are no announcements. And there is no one to monitor if the rules are followed."

"Not all people follow news and it is the government's duty to let them know. But the authorities have no headache about it," he added.

An owner of a restaurant in the capital said they were asking customers to bring their vaccination cards along. But they do not listen. "We are familiar with all the customers in the neighbourhood. It's not possible to force the locals to do anything because we have to run a business," he added.

"Many people did not receive vaccines. We can't do anything about that. Many floating customers come to dine in our restaurant and it's difficult to follow all the rules in an ordinary eatery," said Arman Hossain, a restaurant manager in Paltan area.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged everyone to get Covid-19 vaccines as soon as possible and she said those who have not got the vaccine should get it quickly. We have started vaccinating school students. The reality is that the vaccine can, at least, save your life.

The Prime Minister also warned about the rapid spread of omicron variant and asked people to be careful and follow health regulations.

"This variant is spreading quickly. Entire families are getting infected. So, I urge everyone to follow health precautions and follow the instructions the government has announced," she added.

Despite her request, and the instruction issued by the government to avoid gatherings, scores of people thronged Dhaka International Trade Fair at Purbachal.

As people swarmed the fair inside as the clock was ticking into the afternoon, the crowds waiting to join the visitors inside spilt onto the street outside the venue.

Volunteers were barring people from entering without a mask. People did queue up outside to enter the fair, but once inside, many took off their masks.

A police sub-inspector said Thursday's crowds were bigger than Wednesday's. More people will visit the fair in the evening.

The transport workers were mostly without masks and those who had them chose to cover only their chins. Many passengers had no masks.

Even on a bus of state-owned corporation BRTC, many passengers had no masks while getting on, and those who had taken them off after taking their seat.

The government has ordered bus drivers and their helpers to carry their vaccine certificates during work, but many of them did not receive a jab yet.









