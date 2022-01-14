Video
BRTA rescinds decision, allows full capacity running of buses

Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on Thursday backed away from its earlier decision of allowing buses to run with only half its passenger capacity considering the transport crisis it is likely to create.
According to the new decision, public transports can transport passengers as per seat capacity. But everyone has to follow the hygiene rules.
Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association Secretary General Khandaker Enayet Ullah confirmed the
    information.
He said, "BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Majumder told us that from Saturday, public transports will be able to carry as many passengers as its number of seats."
"Because when half of the passengers travel, there is a transport crisis. In this case, passengers and transport drivers and helpers have to follow strict hygiene rules," he added.
Khandaker Enayet Ullah also said, "We have conveyed this message of BRTA to all transport owners. In this case, strict action will be taken against those who do not follow the health rules of the government."
"We have requested the police administration on the road to look into the matter. That is why our helpers and drivers are being trained," he added.
On January 10, the government imposed 11-point restrictions to prevent the Corona pandemic. At number six point of the 11-point restrictions states that trains, buses and launches must carry half the passengers. All vehicle drivers and assistants must be Covid-19 vaccine certified.
It further said that the people must wear a mask when going out. Mobile courts will be set up across the country to ensure hygiene.


