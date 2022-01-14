BRTA rescinds decision, allows full capacity running of buses



A crowded bus plying the city street in defiance of the government instruction to carry passengers at half capacity to prevent corona transmission. (Right) The photo taken from Kamalapur Railway Station shows most of the people wearing no masks and maintaining no physical distance although the government has imposed restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The photos were taken on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

According to the new decision, public transports can transport passengers as per seat capacity. But everyone has to follow the hygiene rules.

Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association Secretary General Khandaker Enayet Ullah confirmed the

information.

He said, "BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Majumder told us that from Saturday, public transports will be able to carry as many passengers as its number of seats."

"Because when half of the passengers travel, there is a transport crisis. In this case, passengers and transport drivers and helpers have to follow strict hygiene rules," he added.

"We have requested the police administration on the road to look into the matter. That is why our helpers and drivers are being trained," he added.

On January 10, the government imposed 11-point restrictions to prevent the Corona pandemic. At number six point of the 11-point restrictions states that trains, buses and launches must carry half the passengers. All vehicle drivers and assistants must be Covid-19 vaccine certified.

It further said that the people must wear a mask when going out. Mobile courts will be set up across the country to ensure hygiene.











