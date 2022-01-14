D-8 agrees to develop climate-smart agro tech

The alliance of eight developing countries known as D-8 has agreed to undertake a 'Multinational Integrated Project' for the development of climate-smart agricultural technology following Bangladesh's proposal.

Through the Integrated Project, joint research, innovation, development and expansion of advanced agricultural technologies will be carried out in the D-8 countries to address the impact of climate change.

The decision was taken at 7th D-8 Ministerial Virtual Meeting on Agriculture and Food Security and 'Dhaka Initiative'.

On Thursday, the last day of the D-8 Ministerial Meeting on Agriculture and Food Security organized by the Agriculture Ministry at Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) auditorium, the Agriculture Ministers of eight

countries approved the proposal of Bangladesh and announced the 'Dhaka Initiative'.

According to the Dhaka Initiative, the integrated project will be implemented and managed with the financial and technical support of various international donor agencies.

The project will be implemented and managed with financial and technical assistance from various international donor agencies such as Islamic Development Bank, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), said a press release.

The preparatory work for developing the integrated project will begin soon.

Bangladesh Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque chaired the meeting while Secretary-General of the D-8 Isiaka Abdul Qadir Imam, Indonesian Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo, Iranian Minister of Agriculture Dr Seyyed Javad Sadati Nejad, Malaysian Minister of Agriculture and Food Ronald Kiandee, Federal Minister on National Food Security and Research of Pakistan Syed Fakhar Imam, Turkish Deputy Minister on Environment and Forest Akif zkald?, Nigerian Federal Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Mahmoud Abubakar and Shirin Asem of ARC Egypt took part in the discussion.

The D-8 delegates called for enhancing cooperation in the field of climate change.

Razzaque said agricultural production system would be most affected by climate change in the world. In order to sustain agricultural production and food security in future, innovation and expansion of climate change tolerant crop varieties and technologies must be increased.

He also said development of climate smart agricultural technology is very important in D-8 countries. In the face of global warming and climate change, it will play a vital role in ensuring food and nutrition security and improving the quality of life of the people.

In D-8 countries, the agriculture sector employs 26 percent of the population and contributes about 13.50 percent to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In addition, 60 percent of the people in the alliance countries live in rural areas and are largely dependent on agriculture, he said, adding that the Dhaka Initiative will play an important role in the innovation, exchange and food production and food security of Climate Smart Agricultural Technology.

Members of the Bangladesh delegation at the meeting, Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Saidul Islam, Additional Secretary Ruhul Amin Talukder, BARC Executive Chairman Sheikh Mohammad Bakhtiyar and representatives from FAO, Islamic Development Bank, IFAD, Eri and Summit participated.









