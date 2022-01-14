BD, Denmark to work together on climate change

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen phoned Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday afternoon marking the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and 50 years of diplomatic relations between the countries.

"Bangladesh and Denmark have agreed to work together on climate change and infrastructural development issues for mutual benefits," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed media after the telephone conversation.

During the talks, both the premiers greeted and congratulated each other marking the two significant occasions in

Bangladesh.

They also expressed their keenness to work on other issues of mutual interest such as business, trade and commerce, Karim said.

Sheikh Hasina greeted the Danish premier on her election as the second female and the youngest prime minister in Denmark's history.













