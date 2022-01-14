Video
C-19 daily death reaches double digit in 3 months

Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 12 more deaths from Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday. The death tally now stands 29,123. Some 3,359 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,604,664.    
Besides, 302 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,551,955 and overall recovery rate at 96.72, according to a press release
    issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  12.03 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.63 per cent and the death rate at 1.75 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 27,920 samples.
Among the new deceased, six were men and six women. Eight of them were reported from Dhaka division while one each died in Chittagong, Khulna, Barisal and Mymensingh divisions.
Of them, one was between 21-30 years old, four were within 51-60, four were between 61-70, two were within 71-80, and one was between 91-100 years old.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh's total tally of Omicron cases reached 33 with detection of three more cases on Wednesday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.
The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


