3 lynched in N’ganj on suspicion of robbery

Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Locals have beaten three youths to death on suspicion of being robbers in Narayanganj.
The incident took place in the Ilmadi area of Arhaihazar Upazila at 5am on Thursday, said Arhaihazar Police Station chief Anisur Rahman.
The dead have been identified as Md Mofizul, Zahirul Islam Jeslu and Md Nobi. All of them were aged between 20 and 30 years. Zahirul was the owner of a Laguna van while Mofizul and Nobi were Laguna drivers.
The police arrived at the scene after receiving word from the local chairman at 6 am and found two people dead, said Anisur. Another victim was rushed to the Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
 "The three were beaten to death at some point in the night on suspicion of robbery. Their bodies were recovered in the morning and sent to Narayanganj General Hospital for autopsy," said Mostafizur Rahman, additional superintendent of police in Narayanganj.
Mofizul's mother Monowara Begum said her son used to provide transport to garment factory workers in Rupganj's Gausia. He left the house with his Laguna at around 10pm on Wednesday.
"I found out this morning that my son had been beaten to death. I want justice for my son."
    - bdnews24.com



