Friday, 14 January, 2022, 8:04 AM
Loan defaulter tortured to death

Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

LALMONIRHAT, Jan 13: A 30-year-old man, who was allegedly tortured by a newly elected member of Chalbala Union Parishad over a loan default, died at Rangpur Medical College and Hospital Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Anwarul Islam, son of Majibur of Madanpur village in Aditmari upazila.
Golam Rasul, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj police station, said the member of ward 9 of Chalbala UP, Mozammel Haque, along with his brother and son, went to Anwarul's house on January 4 and asked him to repay the loan he took from them.
Later, they allegedly abducted Anwarul, kept him confined to a room for three days and tortured him. The UP member also severed a finger of Anwarul, police said.
Anwarul's family dialled 999 and police eventually rescued Anwarul from a thatched house, adjacent to the house of UP member Mozammel, on January 6.
Later, he was taken to Kaliganj Upazila Hospital from where he was shifted to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital. Anwarul succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday evening.
In the meantime, Anwarul's family lodged a complaint at the Kaliganj police station, based on which an FIR was lodged against five people, including the UP member, by cops.
Mosharraf Hossain Bhuttu, 30, brother of Mozammel, and his son, Sujon, 24, have also been made accused in the case.
When contacted, UP member Mozammel denied the allegations against him.   However, police arrested Mozammel and his brother Bhuttu in this connection. "Efforts are on to arrest the other accused," said the OC.    -UNB


