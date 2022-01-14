Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 January, 2022, 8:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

9 international fraudsters remanded

Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Court Correspondent

Nine members of a fraud gang, including seven foreign nationals were placed on remand by a Dhaka court on Thursday in a case filed over fraudulence.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sheikh Sadi passed the remand order after Sub Inspector Hafizur Rahman of Dakkhin Khan Police, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced nine accused before the court with a prayer to grant  a ten-day remand each for interrogation.
Remanded nine fraudsters are Udeze Obinna Ruben, 42, Ntombikhona Gebuza, 36, Ifunanya Vivian Nnawuike, 31, Sunday Shederack Ejim, 32, Chinedu Moses Nnaji, 36, Collims Ifesinachi Talike, 30, Chidimma Ebele Eylofor, 26, Nahidul Islam, 30, and Sonia Akter, 33.
Among the accused six are Nigerians and one is South African. They were placed on a one-day remand each and two Bangladeshis were put on a two-day remand each.
Law enforcers arrested them in an overnight drives from Pallabi, Rupnagar and Dakkhin Khan Areas of the capital on Wednesday.
The arrested foreigners are staying in Bangladesh on tourist visas and mainly involved in fraudulence under cover of RMG business, said RAB-4 director Mozammel Huque while addressing a press conference. The gang has long been cheating people and embezzling money from them, RAB said.
They have swindled several crores of taka from nearly 30 people, RAB officials said.
They first opened accounts on social media with fake female identity and developed friendship, before tricking the victims, Mozammel said.
RAB also seized eight passports, 31 mobile phones, three laptops, one cheque book, three pen drives, and Tk 95,815 in cash from their possession.
Mozammel said arrested Udeze is the key figure of the fraud gang. They started doing readymade garment businesses. In guise of the garment business, they started fraudulence in connivance with their local partners.
The visas of most of the foreigners have already expired.
Mozammel said arrested Sonia Akter and Nahidul Islam are the local members of the ring.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 lynched in N’ganj on suspicion of robbery
Passports likely to be cancelled for propaganda: Hasan Mahmud
Loan defaulter tortured to death
9 international fraudsters remanded
NGO gets TIB’s 10 advices
Omicron quickly overtaking Delta globally: WHO
'Bangabandhu Statesman of the Century’ mural inaugurated
EU assures continued trade benefits to BD after LDC graduation


Latest News
England cuts Covid self-isolation period to 5 days
Hearing in two cases against Khaleda on Feb 1
Russia says Ukraine talks hit 'dead end'
30 hurt in Cumilla gas cylinder blast
President holds talks with three parties
Six muggers, in guise of passengers, arrested in Ctg
Bangladesh denies allegations of grave human rights violations: HRW
National Youth Chess to begin on Friday
RU extends admission deadline
Bangladesh to import 15.80 lakh tons of fuel oil in six months
Most Read News
England cuts Covid self-isolation period to 5 days
Iran, seven others lose vote at UN over unpaid dues
Biden imposes 1st sanctions over North Korea weapons programme
Moderna to be used as booster doses instead of Pfizer
3 'robbers' beaten dead in Narayanganj
Buses to run at half capacity with no rise in fare: Owners
WHO: Omicron still poses danger for unvaccinated
Omicron: Newly imposed 11-point restrictions begin
Awamil League nominated Mayor aspirant Selina Hayat Ivy
Man killed in Manikganj hours after releasing from jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft