9 international fraudsters remanded

Nine members of a fraud gang, including seven foreign nationals were placed on remand by a Dhaka court on Thursday in a case filed over fraudulence.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sheikh Sadi passed the remand order after Sub Inspector Hafizur Rahman of Dakkhin Khan Police, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced nine accused before the court with a prayer to grant a ten-day remand each for interrogation.

Remanded nine fraudsters are Udeze Obinna Ruben, 42, Ntombikhona Gebuza, 36, Ifunanya Vivian Nnawuike, 31, Sunday Shederack Ejim, 32, Chinedu Moses Nnaji, 36, Collims Ifesinachi Talike, 30, Chidimma Ebele Eylofor, 26, Nahidul Islam, 30, and Sonia Akter, 33.

Among the accused six are Nigerians and one is South African. They were placed on a one-day remand each and two Bangladeshis were put on a two-day remand each.

Law enforcers arrested them in an overnight drives from Pallabi, Rupnagar and Dakkhin Khan Areas of the capital on Wednesday.

The arrested foreigners are staying in Bangladesh on tourist visas and mainly involved in fraudulence under cover of RMG business, said RAB-4 director Mozammel Huque while addressing a press conference. The gang has long been cheating people and embezzling money from them, RAB said.

They have swindled several crores of taka from nearly 30 people, RAB officials said.

They first opened accounts on social media with fake female identity and developed friendship, before tricking the victims, Mozammel said.

RAB also seized eight passports, 31 mobile phones, three laptops, one cheque book, three pen drives, and Tk 95,815 in cash from their possession.

Mozammel said arrested Udeze is the key figure of the fraud gang. They started doing readymade garment businesses. In guise of the garment business, they started fraudulence in connivance with their local partners.

The visas of most of the foreigners have already expired.

Mozammel said arrested Sonia Akter and Nahidul Islam are the local members of the ring.









