NGO gets TIB’s 10 advices

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has made 10 recommendations to the non-governmental organizations (NGO) to maintain the continuity of their activities in tackling the Covid-19 crisis.

TIB made the recommendation at a virtual press conference on Thursday.

The recommendations were made in a research report titled "Role of Responsive Non-Governmental Organizations in Covid Crisis: Challenges and Actions" conducted by TIB at the press conference.

It said 10 recommendations were made in the light of research findings for effective participation of government as well as non-governmental organizations in tackling the crisis caused by Covid-19 virus and overcoming the challenges of adopting and implementing various programmes.

Recommendations are:

At the grassroots level, various activities of private development agencies (raising awareness, food aid, healthcare, and cash assistance and relief activities) have to maintain continuity and coordinate.

The type, scope, expenditure, beneficiary information, etc. of the programmes undertaken by the private development agencies during the Covid-19 period should be fully published and regularly updated on the websites of the respective organizations.

Activities conducted by non-governmental organizations at the field level during the Covid-19 period, especially for the relief of the beneficiaries. In this case, the monitoring system should be strengthened by the monitoring agency.

In order to eliminate inconsistencies in the implementation of activities, an integrated database and digital map containing the information of the beneficiaries should be created by the supervisory body.

In order to successfully deal with any Covid-19 situation, the government has to adopt a joint integrated action plan with all the NGO networks or platforms at the central and local levels from the very beginning.

The involvement of local level private development agencies in the action plans of the government and donor agencies should be increased through the adoption of long-term projects to address the Corona crisis and increase the coverage of livelihood and social security sectors for the extremely poor.

Two separate funds will have to be set up by the government and the donor agency to run the response activities of the private sector in different disasters.

Considering the capabilities of private development agencies, they may be involved in the vaccination registration programme, especially where applicable.

Policy support and financial incentives must be provided by the government and donor agencies for the survival of financially vulnerable organizations.

Microfinance institutions need to be able to cope with the Covid-19 crisis on easy terms, in a short period of time, with the continuation of low interest rate loans as well as to facilitate the marketing of the products produced by the borrower members at a fair price.

However, TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman and others were present at the press conference and the research report was presented by TIB officer Mohammad Abdul Hannan Sakhidar.









