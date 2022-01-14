2 Biman staff, 2 others jailed for 12 years

A Dhaka court on Monday sentenced four men including two employees of Biman Bangladesh Airlines to 12 years imprisonment for possessing 9 kg gold illegally nearly four years ago.

Judge Mosammat Bilquis Akhter of Metropolitan Special Tribunal No-3 handed down the verdict in the presence of the four accused.

The convicted accused are two pantry man of flying catering Service of Biman Bangladesh Airlines (BFCC) Khadeker RuhulAmin and Shahinoor Islam and two gold smugglers Iftekhar Alamand and Md Riaz.

A team of Dhaka Custom House recovered 9 kg gold from an abandoned toilet at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on March 15 in 2018. Later the Customs detained two Biman employees-Ruhul and Shahinoor. In this connection a case was filed with Airport Police Station on the same day.