UGC asks KAU to halt hiring

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the Khulna Agricultural University (KAU) to stop its current recruitment activities as UGC is conducting an inquiry into a previous complaint of recruitment irregularities.

The bar came soon after KAU announced schedule of some recruitment examinations avoiding education ministry's restriction on recruitment imposed last year over the allegation of irregularities in some recruitment.

UGC, the highest regulatory commission of country's higher education, has sent a letter to the register of the university in this regard, said a UGC press release.

Before submitting the report, it is not advisable for the university to recruit officials avoiding education ministry's restriction, it added.

The university authorities have also been asked to inform UGC about all of their ongoing activities in this regard. -BSS











