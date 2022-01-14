Video
Friday, 14 January, 2022
Md Selim new BREB Chairman

Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Observer Desk

Md Selim new BREB Chairman

Md Selim new BREB Chairman

Mohammad Selim Uddin, Additional Secretary joined as new Chairman of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) on Thursday, says a press release.  
Hailing from Lohagara of Chattogram he started his career as Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate of Naogaon district on April 24, 1994.
He replaced Major General (retd) Moin Uddin, who went on retirement after expiry of the contractual appointment.
Prior to the new job, Selim, an admin cadre officer of BCS 13th batch, served the Ministry of Industries as additional secretary, the Ministry of Commerce as joint secretary and deputy commissioner of Bhola.


« PreviousNext »

