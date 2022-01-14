Confce on disaster risk management

The Community Pacific Initiative Society (CIS) and the Asia Pacific Alliance for Disaster Management (A-PAD) organized an international conference titled "Disaster Risk Management (DRM) and Sustainable Development" in Dhaka on January 13, 2022.

Following hygiene of Covid-19, the programme was held at Dhaka Community Medical College (DCMC) auditorium with the participation of local partners of A-Pad Bangladesh, universities and the private sector.

Dhaka Community Hospital (DCH) Trust co-coordinator Prof Mahmudar Rahman presided over the programme while Mr ITO Naoki, ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, was present as the chief guest.

Among others, Ministry of Youth and Sports joint secretary KM Ali Reza, deputy commissioner of Police Mr Saidul Islam, A-PAD and DCH Trust chairman Prof Quazi Quamruzzaman, CEO of A-PAD Mr Kensuke Onishi, DCMC principal Prof Saria Tasmeen and Prof Abdul Quader Khan spoke at the event.

The chief guest said, "Since the birth of Bangladesh, Japan has been cooperating with Bangladesh for development and disaster management. Bangladesh also stood by Japan during the 2011 natural disaster of Japan".

"There are many similarities between Bangladesh and Japan in terms of natural disaster propensity and geographical location, he added.









