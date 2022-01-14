Perilous state of workplace safety

In the post-independence period, country has witnessed a sharp rise in the number of industries. Workplaces have flourished significantly. Unfortunately, ensuring safety in workplaces has not increased at par with growing number of factories. What has recently been published in this regard in this daily quoting an annual survey report of Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS) based on different media reports, simply matches this true to the hilt.



The report portraying an image of outright negligence and indifference to workers' lives coupled with rising number of accidents and casualties in the last year - gives us a clear idea of the sorry state of working environment in country's key economy generating sectors.



Reportedly, at least 1,053 workers from different sectors died because of accidents in workplaces in 2021 leaving that of 2020 far behind at 729 deaths. However, this scourge claimed almost half the lives of 513 from transport sector where perennial mess regularly does the round in the media, followed by 154 in construction sector. Moreover, some 549 workers from different sectors were reportedly injured during the same period. The survey report also said that out of 1, 053 deceased, only 50 were female.



And what compliments even more to the scenario, some 431 incidents of workers unrest in the last year on meeting various demands, remind us only the employers' exploitative attitude towards workers. Workplace accidents are more or less common in almost every developed or underdeveloped country in the world. Bangladesh is no exception to this. Although our chaotic road and construction sector are reported to have taken the highest toll in the bygone year, we believe electrocution, fires, falling from buildings, explosion of gas cylinders and boilers and mudslides have also posed a significant threat to workplaces.



We assume, the actual number of such workplace accidents is much higher than the published statistics, because the news of many workers experiencing such horrors, especially in the informal sectors on contract basis generally remains out of media coverage. For instance, reports of workers dying in safety tanks inhaling accumulated poisonous gas in tank often hit headlines. But use of gas masks and other necessary protective measures can easily protect them to avoid such tragedy.



These unheard workers, usually denied recognition of their profession become bound to invest their labour at a much cheaper price compromising with even life, let alone legal protection. Simultaneously, availability of such cost-effective labour has also led to mushrooming of illegal mills and factories without proper working environment in the country.



We believe accidents from aforementioned causes are not impossible to avert, if proper safety measures and compliance initiatives are taken in the work place. Safe working environment is a fundamental right of workers. The benefits of safe workplace go to both workers and employers enriching the country's humanitarian image. Any relaxation regarding workplace safety is not acceptable at all. Owners of industries, mills and factories must ensure safety in workplace by providing their workers with necessary safety equipment. In addition to this, government's regular monitoring is also essential.