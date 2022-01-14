PM urges all to get vaccinated

Dear Sir

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the unvaccinated people of the country to take the Covid-19 jab immediately to protect their lives from the new variant of the coronavirus. Sheikh Hasina said the new variant of Covid-19 is now spreading fast. Families are getting infected by the Omicron variant.



Truly, a large number of people in the country is still unvaccinated, mainly because of negligence and unawareness. Therefore, they do not follow health guidelines and even do not use mask. Though the new variant Omicron has not spread so much but it is spreading swiftly. Therefore, common people should be aware of the situation and in order to remain own lives and remain safe.



Hence, all must follow health protocols properly and abide by the recent directives issued by the government.

Al Amin

Over email