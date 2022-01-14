

Contract farming abroad



The meeting focused on identifying ways and means for establishing of contract farming in African countries by Bangladeshi farmers and entrepreneurs. Our Peacekeeping Missions in the African countries may establish contacts with local authorities for contract farming opportunities. The Foreign Minister suggested that exchange of trainings on agriculture may be made with the African countries to acquaint them with our advancements made in the field of agriculture.



He underlined the importance of identifying suitable countries in Africa in this regard. The Foreign Secretary commented that Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Commerce should work together on exploring contract farming opportunities in Africa and identifying particular countries for initiating pilot project. He underlined that a framework agreement needs to be signed with the potential African countries.



The meeting opined that there exist huge opportunities of contract farming in the African countries that we need to explore. It underscored the need for long term planning for contract farming in Africa. The trade bodies including FBCCI and BGMEA may be involved in government initiatives for establishing contract farming in African countries.



The participants critically discussed the matter and expected several benefits of such programmes including the followings:

* Employment opportunities may be created for a very large number of Bangladeshi workers and farmers;

* Since Bangladesh has huge population, contract farming could be a viable source of creation of employment abroad;

* Our farmers could be employed in the African countries for the purpose of import and commercialization of the products that they would produce in the countries;

* Huge potentials exist in the African countries of growing food staples, fruits, vegetables and cash crops;

* There exist opportunities of crop production and import of produced crops from the African countries back to Bangladesh as well as exporting the produced crops to other countries;

* Contract farming would contribute to food security for both Bangladesh and Africa.



This is one of the most commendable initiatives that can help develop our economy as well as improve international co-operation with the participating countries in many areas including trade, scientific, educational and cultural affairs. While visiting West Africa, I had an opportunity to visit a deep tube well irrigation project in the Gambia, under such contract farming system in the year around 2000.



I have been told that the owner of the agricultural farm took lease the land from the government and established it of his own expense including the installation of boreholes and irrigation system. He used to produce various fruits and vegetables and sold them abroad (including UK). I came to know that the owner was an Indian who lives in the UK. He also established a cold storage near the Banjul airport to facilitate the export of his farm produce.



The contract farming system has been prevailing in Africa since long but the terms and conditions might have been different. A number of studies have been carried out by the researchers of various universities on the contract farming systems of many countries including Ghana, Kenya and Zambia. In selecting the host it is important to evaluate very carefully the available country-data and interest of the relevant government. The FAO could be very useful in providing agricultural data including agricultural practices and potential areas. Several International NGOs working in the would-be participating countries can also contribute by providing their experiences in the agricultural field. We can learn from the experiences of other countries to make our planning foolproof.



The successful implementation of this project requires rigorous feasibility studies considering all the relevant factors including risks, challenges, potentials, financial abilities and sources, cash flows, skilled manpower, local workforce, storage and marketing of the produce, and ensuring 'win-win' situation with the host country. The output of the project will depend on our meticulous feasibility study, diligent planning, precise designing, perfect operation and maintenance, and efficient management of the project.

The writer is a former editor, Journal of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh and writes from England









