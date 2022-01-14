

Financial terrorism--ploy for global hegemony



This cartel, with their financial instruments of the IMF and the World Bank, is also complicit in efforts to sabotage any competitive initiatives to setup alternative equivalent financial initiatives e.g by Asean and other East Asian nations including China and Japan attempting to setup their equivalent of the IMF and the World Bank. The objective is to maintain their sole global financial hegemony and quash any other emerging initiative that may lead to a multi-polar world.



What kind of logic is this that invests on the second largest economy, namely the US, which is the most indebted and bankrupt nation in the world, the power to own the reserve currency of the world, the US dollar. It is by design that the main energy commodity traded in the world, the hydrocarbons, are forced to be traded only using this arbitrary reserve currency. Any leader attempting to use alternative trading methods for oil/gas has paid the ultimate price and the destruction of their nation, like Saddam Hossain, Muammar Gaddafi, Hugo Chavez and the Shah of Iran (an ex-CIA operative).



Is it not strange that when the cartel nations print very large sums of their currency and flood the market, that the value of their currency does not proportionately depreciate as more printed currency is supposed to be juxtaposed against a set of static commodities and resources? This is one of the aspects of financial terrorism. The effect of the cartel printing money is actually physically manifested on the so-called weaker currencies where people have used hard graft to generate wealth. This highly corrupt financial arrangement must come to an end and this can only happen when groups of nations band together and decide to trade amongst themselves and establish their own currency base and institutions.



Also, there have been cases when the savings of countries are lodged with the cartel nations and in future, any pretext is used, not to return the monies owed even when there is dire humanitarian need. Have the reserves of Iran from the time of the Shah been returned to the Iranian Government?



One of the biggest earnings of the cartel nations, is the business of selling weapons to all sides, manipulating groups of people to create insurgencies and wars. Also, the pretext of using intellectual properties and patents is used to prohibit the use of necessary innovations and treatments, in spite of the fact that these were created largely by the brain drain from the have-not nations. Even in the highly lucrative business of weapon sales, if the cartel feels that a nation should not be sold advanced weaponry, the payments that they made are withheld and not returned to the potential buyer! What kind of a trade practice is this?



To force any other nation to toe the line and force the cartel's will on them, the nefarious instrument of sanctions was invented forcing all countries to toe the line and further the interests of the cartel or else face a total blockage in all external trade with the imposition of financial penalties for all countries and companies dealing with the sanctioned and ostracised parties. This is why any dissenters or competitors are penalised totally unjustly and there is no redress to counter this nor any laws to challenge this illegality.



There is also an indirect penalty to be paid by nations which do not exactly see eye to eye with the US and their partners. The financial viability and the currency of dissenting countries are subject to constant attacks by the Jewish-led banking system of the cartel nations. It is not unexpected that erstwhile prosperous Lebanon finds itself in this state of bankruptcy after Hezbollah, unexpectedly, defeated and repelled the advances of the Israeli Army.



Likewise, the destabilisation and destruction of Iraq and Syria are also another part of this plan to dismember and weaken any potential adversaries to the Israeli occupation of the Holy Lands. And now the remaining focus is on Iran who remain one of two of the major adversaries to Israel and Israeli domination of the Middle East. It is not a surprise that the Turkish Lira and their vibrant economy are under attack because the cartel is totally opposed to the re-emergence of Ottoman power with the potential for galvanising Central Asia and the Middle East.



In other parts of the world, there is also other strong- arm activities to align other benign but emerging nations to line-up with the cartel allies by the use of financial threats and retribution often directed to families and interests of the independence-loving leaders. It is very well known that, at best, the US and cartel are fickle friends, only interested in their personal gain and domination.



The time is ripe that nations stood up to the cartel and challenged this hegemony. Short term loss is guaranteed to lead to long term gains in the future. It is well known that no third world country has gained much by being an ally to the US which is only motivated by self-interest calculations. Pakistan was a long-term US ally but lost out to India, a Soviet ally, because the US courted a bigger potential ally to counter China and Russia. It is reminiscent of the hire-and-fire employee policy of US Corporations who have no loyalty to staff and pay little heed to human considerations and honour.



For the Muslim Umma, it is true that the most powerful global powers have, for their own interests, paid little heed to the dignity and autonomy of Islamic nations and they have tried to annex Islamic territories and resources and contributed to extensive ethnic cleansing of Muslim peoples. But the US-European cartel has gone to diverse parts of the world like the Americas and the southern hemisphere and systematically wiped the slate clean in eliminating the native civilisations, establishing their own people and looted the resources in record time, establishing an unsustainable lifestyle that put the whole planetary eco-systems at risk.



If you look at the oil resources of the Niger delta, you will find that western oil companies have looted the resources, polluted the land and left poverty and misery for the population of Nigeria, in their wake. If you look at East Africa, you will find that in a very short period, the Chinese have discovered the oil, built the port, communication and cultural infrastructure and left a significant development infrastructure footprint for the benefit of the people of Sudan. This is a like-to-like comparison of cartel vs non-cartel. Of course, this does not excuse the incarceration and expulsion of the Uighurs in Xin Xiang by China which has been going on since the 1960s. But the Greater vs Lessor Evil choice is obvious.



My point is that nations have to align themselves with the Lesser Evil to help break this devastating cartel. Simultaneously we need to engage with the Lesser Evil partners to mitigate and alleviate the misery of fellow Muslims within their territories. For Bangladesh, this will have long-term dividends, hopefully to help repatriate the Rohingya refugees and establish a collaborative alliance with northern tribal nations, as was historically the case, in Moghul times and during the Bengal Presidency of British India.



It must be appreciated that the cartel's plans have long-term hidden agendas which seems to be directed by hidden corridors of power which are sometimes not easy to decipher and resemble an onion with many layers of complexity and interest. E.g Only lately that the AUKUS treaty has happened between the US, UK and Australia, if one looks back, one can connect the dots.



In the past, it was a bit of a mystery why the UK did not join the Euro Currency Project and the process of Brexit was a surprise when a slim majority of Brexit assenters was engineered in the UK. Now things seem to fall into place, as if, such an eventuality has been conceived way back and the Euro and Brexit events were engineered to avoid insurmountable dependencies. I wonder what deep state is actually running the show.



Any unity between Muslim nations to align and get together has been systematically sabotaged by the cartel dating way back to Moorish Spain. It is really high time that we woke up to this exploitation and banded together for our common interest, common good and common development and make every effort to trade exclusively, if necessary, between ourselves and align with those benign and reliable powers we have known in the past.



We have to make a solemn promise to only dance to our own tune, come hell or fire.

Dr Muhammad Tahseen is an Eminent Geoscientist who has

developed technologies and worked in hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation in four continents,

built Databanks and worked with carbon sequestration. He is a

regular contributor.









