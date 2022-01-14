

Ethnic communities’ struggle for survival



Another class of people who steal the labour of the workers and build a mountain of capital. That is, they are the polite babu of the society. Society is controlled by a few exploiters. What is the relationship between the exploited class and the exploiting class in capitalist society? Sylvia Pauria, daughter of Fanny Pauria of Baguan village in Dharanji union of Panchbibiupazila of Joypurhat, used to work as a day labourer on other people's land on the day of school closure and passed SSC examination with 4.93 points after studying at night.



The teachers, staff and locals of the school are happy with her success but they are not happy with her success because she was not admitted to a college due to lack of money. What is the responsibility of her family? Or the state? Fanny Pauria has no land of his own. He works as a day labourer on other people's land and runs his family. As a result, it is not possible to pay the expenses of the family and the education of the daughter in reality.



People have come to globalize this world by fighting with nature. People made new beginnings by cutting down trees, houses and hills, building roads or dams on rivers. However, based on the naturalist Darwin's theory of 'survival of the fittest', it can be said that all animals that have been able to fight or struggle with nature or their species have survived on earth. And as a fighting community, the indigenous people have survived in return for their struggle. Although everyone's fortunes have changed, their situation is now limited to zoom farming. Because their human, social, economic, political, physical and natural resources are at the bottom of the pyramid of the capitalist state system. 30 to 35 cror people in 90 countries of the world are indigenous.



Disenfranchised indigenous peoples from all over the world took to the streets to demand their rights. During the Corona period, people of minority nationalities are again plagued with various problems. Many of them have lost their jobs. You have become poor again. They are suffering from unemployment problem.



About 1.5 million people of 36 indigenous peoples live in different districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions. Among them Santal, Orao, Munda, Mahato, Malo, Bhunjar, Mahali, Mushar, Turi, Koch, Lohar etc. are notable. Located in the most marginal and remote areas their health protection is fragile. Many die without treatment because of the lack of proper treatment in the commercialized medical system.



They are being forced to give in to the education system which has turned into a commodity, depriving their children of education because their main occupation is day labour in people's homes and those whose livelihood depends on daily wage money. They work 3 days a week. And idle away the remaining 4 days without work. One gets paid 300 rupees for working every day. If we do it at the end of the month as an average, it will be seen that a person's monthly income is 4 thousand rupees. As a result, with this money, the daily market expenses, medical expenses, the cost of religious ceremonies, education, repairing the house due to natural calamities, and the cost of child marriage ceremony etc. all depend on labour for living. They are more deprived of education and treatment. As a result, in reality, they want a lot, but due to lack of money, the dream remains just a dream.



Almost 90% of the people of these communities are landless. In our country, they have become jobless in the lockdown situation. Indigenous people are also facing food crisis in these areas by taking high interest loans from moneylenders.



Our constitution states that the main fundamental responsibility of the state is to free the backward people from their exploitation. Many problems can be solved if the state fulfills its responsibilities properly. But has the state been able to ensure their basic rights even after fifty years of independence? Indigenous peoples are on the verge of losing their traditional diversity of traditional way of life, customs, religions, festivals, practices, etc., because they are constantly being ridiculed, discriminated against and hated by the majority in the society. Indigenous people of the plains are being made proletarians through land grabbing. The land ownership of the plains aborigines is determined by the conventional land registration policy.



Documents, pamphlets, names are all applicable. But they are also being ousted strategically. How long will this process last? Equal rights under the law,every citizen of the state has the right to access to law. Those who are evicting them through forged documents, coercion, fear and deception need to be brought under law.



Other necessary steps, including financial assistance, should be taken to ensure that students from poor and marginalized groups do not drop out of their educational activities. Lack of income has led to scarcity, with NGOs and moneylenders being harassed in the name of repaying loan installments. They are worried about their lives.



It is the responsibility of the state to ensure food, cash, health care, education and medical care for the ethnic people. Everyone has the right to live as the people of the state and we are all human being. As a result, our relationship should be humane.

Rasheduzzaman Rashed,

Journalist and essayist.



















