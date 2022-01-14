

The Nobel laureate who failed herself miserably



By accepting such arrangement after the landslide victory of her party the National League for Democracy in the 2015election, she committed a political blunder. Even after receiving so much support of the people of Myanmar, she joined hands with the military dictators. And by doing so, she betrayed her own supporters as well as pro-democracy people across the world.



With a parliament split between the elected representatives of people and non-elected military officers, Myanmar was far from being a democratic country. The model of democracy she helped create in her country actually consolidated the power of the military with a permanent role in running the government. It neither served the interest of the common people of Myanmar nor promoted democracy in the country.



The world expected a lot better from Aung San Suu Kyi. The pro-democracy people across the globe revered her as an icon of democracy and human rights. However, the so-called democracy that she presided over in Myanmar for few years actually insulted the real democracy in the world. At the height of her popularity, she became the darling of the universe. However, it was none other than she who failed herself miserably.



In 2009, an American man, who was an admirer of the Nobel laureate, swam across a lake and entered her residence where she was under house arrest. He stayed in that house for two days with her permission and was later arrested by Burmese security forces for illegally entering a restricted zone. The Missouri man was also tried and put in jail in Burma. However, he was released after a U.S. senator travelled to Burma and met with the head of the Burmese army.



Aung San Suu Kyi received the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize for her "non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights" as mentioned by the Nobel Committee. Suu Kyi did lead a movement for democracy and human rights in Burma in a peaceful manner and was under house arrest for many years. But by becoming Myanmar's State Counsellor while the government was effectively controlled by the military, she failed to serve the cause of democracy and human rights.



Myanmar returned to military dictatorship but this time with blessings from a Nobel laureate. Even though the 2015 election was largely free and fair which gave a bigger majority to Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy, democracy couldn't make any headway in Myanmar. Because Suu Kyi accepted Myanmar military's position to play a significant role in running the government. And she became the civilian face of the military government of Myanmar.



By abandoning the cause of a real democracy in Myanmar, she also abandoned her reputation she built over the years as a democratic icon. Myanmar's military carried out large scale atrocities against the ethnic minority group of Rohingya Muslims in northern Rakhine state on Aung San Suu Kyi's watch. The United Nations accused the security forces of Myanmar of conducting an "ethnic cleansing" in Rakhine state. Yet, Suu Kyi who was awarded the Nobel Prize for peace didn't utter a single word.



In a stunning development, she rather went to the International Court of Justice or ICJ in The Hague and defended the actions of Myanmar's military. The ICJ imposed provisional measures on Myanmar to prevent genocide but Myanmar defied the ICJ decisions. The government didn't allow the United Nations to investigate "grave crimes" inside the country, nor did it conduct any credible criminal investigations on its own into the atrocities of Myanmar's military.



No one could ever imagine that Aung San Suu Kyi who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her struggle for democracy and human rights would one day sit at the International Court of Justice and defend the atrocities of Myanmar's military on an ethnic minority group of her own country. Suu Kyi's disgraceful role in The Hague stunned the international community and embarrassed organizations that conferred on her various awards, especially the Norwegian Nobel Committee that gave her the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize.



Following her shameful role in defending Myanmar military's atrocities at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, the City of London revoked an honour that was granted to her. She was also stripped of the "Freedom of Oxford" award conferred upon her by the Oxford City Council. Amnesty International also withdrew its highest honour the "Ambassador of Conscience Award" from Suu Kyi. "Today, we are profoundly dismayed that you no longer represent a symbol of hope, courage and the undying defence of human rights," said Secretary General Kumi Naidoo.



Her response to the Rohingya crisis and role in defending the atrocities of Myanmar's military at the International Court of Justice alienated her from the rest of the world. When Myanmar's military overturned the outcome of a free and fair election in 2020 which was again won by her party with a landslide, the world was shocked but not surprised. Because Myanmar's military maintained its grip even after the National League for Democracy got a comfortable majority in the 2015 election and formed a power-sharing government with the junta.



A court in Myanmar on Monday sentenced Suu Kyi to four more years in prison after finding her guilty of illegally possessing walkie-talkies and flouting COVID-19 rules. Previously, she was sentenced to two years. It's like déj� vu all over again. What this means is pretty much clear. Suu Kyi is going to stay in prison for quite some time. The politically ambitious military of Myanmar used the Nobel laureate and her enormous charm and goodwill to join the international community and various global forums after decades of isolation.



However, there is a flipside. Joining the global community means opening up to them. And opening up to them means coming under their pressure for more reforms and democratization of various institutions, the government and in fact the country as a whole which the military dictators of Myanmar may not be very comfortable with. It could be one explanation as to why the junta cancelled the 2020 election even though it was free and fair and put Aung San Suu Kyi back in prison.



But now there is no one to cry for her. While an ethnic cleansing was in progress in broad daylight in northern Rakhine state, the Nobel Peace Prize winner turned a blind eye to that horrific crime. Unarmed men, women and children were ruthlessly executed. Yet, the once icon of human rights let it happen.

The writer is a Toronto-based

journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun as a guest columnist









