Six ‘commit suicide’ in six districts

Six people including three women and a minor girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in six districts- Mymensingh, Laxmipur, Jashore, Munshiganj, Dinajpur and Bhola, in three days.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Wednesday night.

Deceased Abdul Mia, 45, son of Helal Mia, was a resident of Dhakuria Village under Hajipur Union in Hossainpur Upazila of Kishoreganj District.

The deceased's cousin Alamin said Abdul Mia hanged himself with a rope from the ceiling fan of a room in his house at around 8pm.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex in the district, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the health complex and and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon Police Station (PS) Faruk Ahmed said the deceased was from Hossainpur Upazila but his family members rushed him to Gafargaon Hospital for treatment.

So necessary steps were taken by Gafargaon police in this connection, the OC added.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A young man reportedly committed suicide in Raipur Upazila of the district early Wednesday out of huff with his mother.

Deceased Emran Hossain, 19, was the son of Abu Taher, a resident of Uttar Raipur Village in the upazila. He was a day-labourer by profession.

Police and local sources said Emran demanded Tk 1,000 to his mother to go to Dhaka.

As his mother refused to give him the money, an altercation took place in between them.

Following this, Emran hanged himself from a tree next to his room in the house at early hours.

Later, family members found him hanging from the tree and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case has been filed with Raipur PS in this connection.

Raipur PS OC Shipon Barua confirmed the incident.

JASHORE: An Indian young woman, who was a student of a private medical college in the district, has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in a washroom at the college dormitory early Wednesday.

Deceased Sima Johra, 21, was the daughter of Golam Mohammad, a resident of Jabarpur Village in Bathgram District of India's Jammu and Kashmir. She was a student of Ad Din Sakina Women's Medical College in Jashore.

Dr Kamal Uddin, principal of the medical college, said Sima had been staying in the dormitory designated for the college's foreign students.

At early hours, cleaner Marzina found the door of a washroom locked from inside and informed police.

The law enforcers, later, broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling.

However, they immediately took her to Jashore General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead, he added.

Confirming the incident, Chanchra Police Outpost In-Charge Shahidul Islam said police assumed that she might have committed suicide.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the official added.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A minor girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Nuri, 9, was the daughter of Md Russell, a resident of Harpara Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the girl hanged herself from the ceiling of a room at around 8pm while her parents were not in the house.

After returning home, the deceased's parents heard the matter from the neighbours.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case has been filed with Sreenagar PS in this connection.

Sreenagar PS OC Md Aminul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

DINAJPUR: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide in Khansama Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Jui Roy, 22, was the wife of Jibon Roy, a resident of Bhabki Shaorotali Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of Komol Roy of Ramnagar area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Jui got married with Jibon Roy about one and a half years back. After six months of the marriage, Jui returned her father's house in Ramnagar area following a family feud.

However, Jui drank poison at her father's house in the morning following the family dispute.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Khansama Upazila Health Complex, where Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Shamsuddoha Mukul declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police also recovered a suicide note from the scene.

Khansama PS OC Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary action will be taken after receiving complaint from the deceased's family members in this connection.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Due to torture by husband for dowry, a newly married woman committed suicide by hanging in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Arju Begum, 25, wife of Md Nazim of Maddhya Asli Village in Ward No.-6 of Farasganj Union in the upazila.

Her father Safiullah said, he married her daughter with Arju Nazim of Musalman Bari of Nazirpur area at Badarpur Union in the upazila seven months back; at the time of the marriage, he gave Tk 1.5 lakh as dowry; but Nazim would torture her for more Tk 50,000; in the face of torture Arju went to her father's house at noon for money; later she killed herself by hanging in the house.

Lalmohan PS OC (Investigation) Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the matter.

Being informed, the body was recovered, he said.

A case has been filed by his father with the PS in this connection, the OC added.