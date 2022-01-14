6,889km power line completed in six upazilas of Natore, Rajshahi

NATORE, Jan 13: Palli Biddut Samity-1 (PBS-1) in the district has completed the construction of 6,889 kilometre electric lines in six upazilas of Natore and Rajshahi.

The electric lines have been installed for supplying power to village people.

The information was disclosed at the 38th annual general meeting (AGM) of PBS-1, held on the headquarters' premises on Saturday.

Md Shahadat Hossain, general manager of PBS-1, presented the annual report.

He said, the number of total subscribers of PBS-1 is 4, 72,581; they are from Natore Sadar, Naldanga, Bagatipara and Singra upazilas of Natore District and Puthia and Bagmara of Rajshahi.

Two sub-centres of 10-MVA capacity have been set up including one at Dattapara in Natore Sadar Upazila and another at Taherpur in Bagmara Upazila.

Besides, another sub-centre is being constructed at Khejurtala under Singra Upazila of Natore.

Md Enamul Haque, superintendent engineer of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board, was present at the meeting as chief guest. Md Abdul Wadud, president of PBS-1, presided over the AGM.

Ismay Ara Rowman, cashier of PBS-1, presented the report of the treasurer of the association at the meeting.

Speakers laid emphasis on improved service, solution, and new connection.










