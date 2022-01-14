Video
Home Countryside

Covid-19: Three more people die, 56 more infected in Rajshahi Div

Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 13: Three more people have died of and 56 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.
Two more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Wednesday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
He said both the deceased had been suffering with the virus symptoms.  
Some 26 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.
Earlier, one more person died of the virus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Tuesday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.
He said the deceased, a resident of Chapainawabganj District, had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
Some 26 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, the RMCH director added.
Meanwhile, a total of 56 more people have tested positive for the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,00,123 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.
He said of the newly infected people, 23 are in Rajshahi, nine in Pabna, seven in Natore, six in Naogaon and Bogura each, four in Joypurhat, and one in Sirajganj districts.
A total of 1,693 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.
Of them, 688 were from Bogura, 327 from Rajshahi including 209 in the city and 175 from Natore districts as one new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours.
Among the total infected, 96,403 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 20 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.


