Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 January, 2022, 8:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man gets life term in rape case in Dinajpur

Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, Jan 13: A court in the district on Monday convicted a man and sentenced him to life term in jail in a rape case.
Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal judge Sharif Uddin Ahmed handed down the verdict in presence of the convict.
The lifer is Saiful Islam, a resident of Shingimara Tokeyapara Village in Parbatipur Upazila of the district.
The court also fined the convict Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.
Meanwhile, the court acquitted other accused Afzal as the charge against him was not proved.
According to the prosecution, a five-year-old girl was missing while she was playing outside of their house on October 18 in 2016. After searching, locals found her in a critical condition at a field the next day.
Later, she was admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. The doctors of the hospital said they found the evidence of rape.
On October 20 of the same year, the victim's father lodged a case accusing Saiful and Afzal with Parbatipur Police Station.
After examining the case records and witnesses, the court pronounced the verdict on Monday.
Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Tayoba Begum confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six ‘commit suicide’ in six districts
6,889km power line completed in six upazilas of Natore, Rajshahi
Covid-19: Three more people die, 56 more infected in Rajshahi Div
Man gets life term in rape case in Dinajpur
Low chilli price frustrates farmers at Fulbari
Two electrocuted in two districts
Three murdered in Jhenidah, Jashore
Minor drowns at Kawkhali


Latest News
England cuts Covid self-isolation period to 5 days
Hearing in two cases against Khaleda on Feb 1
Russia says Ukraine talks hit 'dead end'
30 hurt in Cumilla gas cylinder blast
President holds talks with three parties
Six muggers, in guise of passengers, arrested in Ctg
Bangladesh denies allegations of grave human rights violations: HRW
National Youth Chess to begin on Friday
RU extends admission deadline
Bangladesh to import 15.80 lakh tons of fuel oil in six months
Most Read News
England cuts Covid self-isolation period to 5 days
Iran, seven others lose vote at UN over unpaid dues
Biden imposes 1st sanctions over North Korea weapons programme
Moderna to be used as booster doses instead of Pfizer
3 'robbers' beaten dead in Narayanganj
Buses to run at half capacity with no rise in fare: Owners
WHO: Omicron still poses danger for unvaccinated
Omicron: Newly imposed 11-point restrictions begin
Awamil League nominated Mayor aspirant Selina Hayat Ivy
Man killed in Manikganj hours after releasing from jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft