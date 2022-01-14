Man gets life term in rape case in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, Jan 13: A court in the district on Monday convicted a man and sentenced him to life term in jail in a rape case.

Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal judge Sharif Uddin Ahmed handed down the verdict in presence of the convict.

The lifer is Saiful Islam, a resident of Shingimara Tokeyapara Village in Parbatipur Upazila of the district.

The court also fined the convict Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.

Meanwhile, the court acquitted other accused Afzal as the charge against him was not proved.

According to the prosecution, a five-year-old girl was missing while she was playing outside of their house on October 18 in 2016. After searching, locals found her in a critical condition at a field the next day.

Later, she was admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. The doctors of the hospital said they found the evidence of rape.

On October 20 of the same year, the victim's father lodged a case accusing Saiful and Afzal with Parbatipur Police Station.

After examining the case records and witnesses, the court pronounced the verdict on Monday.

Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Tayoba Begum confirmed the matter.









