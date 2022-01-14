Video
Low chilli price frustrates farmers at Fulbari

Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Our Correspondent

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Jan 13: Chilli has yielded bumper in char areas of Fulbari Upazila of the district. But market price is dismal.
Vast fallow char areas in six unions under the upazila have been brought under chilli cultivation this year.
According to market sources, because of available supply of chilli in the upazila bazaars, marginal growers are not getting their expected price. Some of them somehow managed getting their farming cost while others  suffer in capital deficit.
But marginal growers are continuing taking care  of their fields expecting profit. They are lifting chilli and going to haats and bazaars.
A visit to Gozerkuti, Balahat, Gorokmondol, and Balatari Kurushaferusha areas found chilli fields in hundreds of bighas of land; landless people have farmed chilli on leased lands.
Chilli Grower Mozir Hossain of Gozerkuti area at Nawdanga Union said, this year he has farmed chilli on five bighas; his per bigha farming cost has stood at Tk 15,000 to 20,000. In the last year, he sold chilli of Tk 35,000 to 40,000 per bigha.
He has been farming chilli for the last 15-20 years. After meeting all expenditures, he got some profits each year.  
"We sold chilli at profitable prices last year. The price was ranging from Tk 1,000 to 1,500 per maund. But this year per maund chilli is selling at Tk 600 to 700.  Because of the poor price, I am yet to start selling my chilli. Let alone lifting the cost, I will have to count loss this year," he added.
He was echoed by Monu Mia, Amjad Ali and others.
Upazila Agriculture Officer  Nilufa Yasmin said, this year there has been no pest attack in chilli fields for fair weather and good nurturing. The yield has been bumper, she added.
In the upazila, 90 hectares of land have been brought under chilli
cultivation by marginal farmers, she informed.
At present the chilli price in the market is poor a bit. But advance growers have got good profits, she maintained.


