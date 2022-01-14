Pakistan welcomes P5 statement

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13: The Pakistani government has welcomed a joint statement by the P5 on preventing nuclear war as "a positive development", the country's foreign ministry spokesperson says, a week after regional rival India issued a similar statement.

The statement quoting foreign ministry spokesman Asim Iftikhar said the P5 statement is "in line with the stipulations of the First Special Session on Disarmament of the UN General Assembly - with equal and undiminished security being the defining consideration".

The P5 consists of the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and France. India and Pakistan have tested nuclear weapons, making them part of the eight countries worldwide that have publicly announced they possess nuclear weapons of mass destruction.

The other countries are the US, Russia, the UK, France, China, Israel and North Korea.

According to the leading nuclear weapons tracking organisation, the Federation of American Scientists, Israel is estimated to have 90 nuclear weapons. However, Israel maintains a policy of ambiguity and has never officially confirmed nor denied their existence.

