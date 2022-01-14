Russia troops begin pullback from Kazakhstan

ALMATY, Jan 13: Over 2,000 Russia-led troops began withdrawing from Kazakhstan on Thursday after being deployed when peaceful protests over an energy price hike in the Central Asian country turned into unprecedented violence claiming dozens of lives.

The decision to despatch peacekeepers was a first for the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), often touted by Russia as a NATO equivalent. At a ceremony marking the end of the mission, soldiers lined up as anthems from each of the six CSTO member countries were played before official speeches.

The Russian defence ministry said its forces were loading equipment into military planes as part of the contingent's drawdown. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had hailed the "psychological importance" of the mission during his first visit to the country's main city Almaty since the crisis began.

The financial hub of 1.8 million people was devastated during clashes between security forces and government opponents that gave way to a spree of looting. It has gradually returned to normal, with public transport back on the roads and most restaurants and shops open. -AFP









