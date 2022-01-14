Will voters stand by Johnson?

LONDON, Jan 13: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fighting for his political future on Thursday, as his Conservatives descended into open internal warfare after he was forced to apologise for attending a boozy lockdown party.

The apparent breach of coronavirus restrictions has enraged the public, who were forced to abide by the rules and prevented them from visiting sick and dying loved ones, or attending funerals. Most cabinet members rallied round Johnson after his mea culpa, but the backing given by some such as Rishi Sunak, his powerful finance minister and potential successor, was distinctly lukewarm.

The prime minister himself went to ground on Thursday, cancelling a planned trip to northern England after a family member came down with Covid-19, in scrupulous adherence to his government's rules. While expressing "heartfelt apologies", Johnson on Wednesday sparked ridicule by saying he had believed the May 2020 gathering was a work event. He urged all sides to await the findings of an internal inquiry.

Boris Johnson's grip on power is yet again being questioned over new reports of a rule-breaking drinks party in the Downing Street rose garden. At the time of the May 20, 2020 social event, which had a reported 40 attendees, the United Kingdom recorded 363 deaths from COVID-19 as the government told the public, "you can meet one person outside of your household in an outdoor public place." -AFP









