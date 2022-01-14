Sanctions against Putin could 'rupture ties': Russia

MOSCOW, Jan 13: The Kremlin said Thursday that any US sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin personally would cross a line and could lead to a "rupture of ties" as senators from US President Joe Biden's Democratic Party threatened major consequences if Russia invaded Ukraine, including sanctions on Putin and Russian banks as well as $500 million in fresh security aid to Ukraine.

The United States and its NATO allies held talks this week with Russia to ease tensions over Ukraine, where tens of thousands of Russian troops have massed on the border. Two rounds of talks, in Geneva on Monday and Brussels on Wednesday, did not result in any breakthrough. -AFP











