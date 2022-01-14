India ‘could see cases peak next week’

NEW DELHI, Jan 13: New Covid-19 infections in Indian cities such as capital New Delhi and Mumbai could peak next week after rising rapidly, experts say, as the country reports the highest number of daily cases since late May.

The 247,417 new infections on Thursday were more than 30 times higher daily cases from a month ago, rising as the more transmissible Omicron variant replaced Delta across the country. Total infections reached 36.32 million, behind only the United States. Mumbai recorded a high of 20,971 infections last Friday but cases have been coming down since. City officials said the rate of infection was also coming down, with nearly 80 percent of COVID-19 hospital beds vacant.

Delhi reported more than 27,500 infections on Wednesday, close to its all-time high, and its health minister told local media this week infections could start coming down in a few days. The health ministry has said common pain relievers like paracetamol should be enough for people with mild fever due to COVID-19. It has warned, though, against complacency as infections have now started rising in as many as 300 districts from fewer than 80 a week ago.

Many cities and states, including Delhi, have nevertheless imposed night curfews. The capital also locks down fully on weekends, and has closed private offices, schools and restaurants throughout the week. The latest spike in infections in India comes ahead of elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, home to 220 million people, starting on February 10. -AFP









