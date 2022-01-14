Video
Friday, 14 January, 2022
US democracy in danger of collapse: Poll

Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154

WASHINGTON, Jan 13: One year after the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump, six out of 10 Americans believe the country's democracy is in danger of collapse, according to a poll released Wednesday.
Seventy-six percent of those surveyed in the poll by Quinnipiac University said they think political instability in the United States is a bigger danger than foreign threats. A majority of those polled -- 58 percent -- said they think the nation's democracy is in danger of collapse.    -AFP


