Newcastle sign Burnley forward Chris Wood

LONDON, JAN 13: Newcastle announced the signing of striker Chris Wood from fellow Premier League strugglers Burnley on Thursday -- the second arrival in the January transfer window under their new Saudi-led ownership.

The 30-year-old, who has signed a two-and-a-half year contract, has moved to St James' Park for an undisclosed fee, which reports said was £25 million ($34 million).

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was seeking attacking reinforcements for his side, with Callum Wilson facing eight weeks on the sidelines following a calf injury.

Wood is the club's second signing this month following the arrival of England international full-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid last week.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said: "Chris is an important signing for us at a crucial time and I'm very pleased we have been able to move quickly and bring him here. -AFP