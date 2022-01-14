Video
ManU must finish in top three, says Ronaldo

Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, JAN 13: Cristiano Ronaldo says finishing outside the top three in the Premier League would be unacceptable for Manchester United as Ralf Rangnick struggles to turn around his under-performing team.
The German interim boss has steadied the ship since taking over from the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but United are languishing in seventh place, 22 points behind leaders Manchester City.
Five-time world player of the year Ronaldo has called for a change of mindset within the dressing room to address United's poor form, which resulted in a 1-0 loss at the hands of Wolves in their most recent league outing. "Manchester United should win the league or be second or third," he told Sky Sports. "I don't see any other position for Manchester United.
"In my heart, I don't accept that our mentality be less than being in the top three in the Premier League, in my opinion. "I think to build up good things sometimes you have to destroy a few things. New year, new life, I hope that Manchester can be at the level people want, especially the fans. We are capable of changing things now.
"We can do it better, all of us. I don't want to be here in the club to fight to be in sixth or seventh place. I am here to try to win, to compete. I believe if we change our mind we can achieve big things."
Rangnick was brought in until the end of the season after Solskjaer was dismissed in November following a run of heavy defeats.
The German has won four of his seven games in charge in all competitions but the team's style of football has still attracted criticism and there have been reports of disquiet within the squad. United produced another disjointed display in their FA Cup third-round tie against Aston Villa on Monday but managed to scrape through 1-0.    -AFP


