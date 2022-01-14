ManC's revenue exceeds ManU's for first time

LONDON, JAN 13: Manchester City's revenue exceeded arch rivals Manchester United for the first time last year, the Premier League champions revealed in their latest financial accounts on Wednesday.

City reported club record revenue of £569.8 million ($780 million) for their title-winning 2020-21 season.

That was a revenue increase of 19 per cent on the previous year, with an overall profit of £2.4 million.

Across Manchester, United, who finished 12 points behind City in the Premier League last term, recorded revenue of £494.1 million for the financial year ended June 30, 2021.

City's latest figures, published in their annual report for 2020-21, reflect a highly successful campaign for Pep Guardiola's side.

They won the Premier League and League Cup and reached the Champions League final for the first time, losing 1-0 to Chelsea in Porto.

Matchday revenue fell from £41.7 million to just £700,000 as a result of matches being played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"From a business perspective, we were pleased to return to profitability, having successfully navigated the revenue challenges created by the pandemic. Covid-19 did not stop us, and we continued to grow, innovate and develop new ideas. -AFP













