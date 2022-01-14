Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 January, 2022, 8:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

FIFA friendlies in Indonesia uncertain for jab issue

Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Sports Reporter

The two FIFA friendly matches Bangladesh national football team was supposed to play on 24 and 27 January in Bali, Indonesia is not taking place as half of the booters in red and green outfits are not fully vaccinated.
As per the requirements of the organisers of the friendly matches, all the booters should be vaccinated with at least double shots. But only 15 of the national booters had double doses of the vaccine while the rest had a single dose or no jab. Due to the issue, the boys are losing the opportunity to play the two friendly matches in this FIFA Window.
Regarding the issue, National Teams Committee chairperson and BFF vice-president Kazi Nabil Ahmed said, "We were scheduled to play two FIFA Friendly matches in Indonesia on 24 and 27 January. For that, we were taking preparation and our national team head coach was coming to Dhaka on 15 January. We have prepared a player list as well. But we were informed by the Indonesian officials that the booters and team officials should be double doses vaccinated to play there."
"We have 15 booters in the list who are fully vaccinated while seven got a single dose and the rest are yet to get their first dose. For this reason, we cannot tour now," said the BFF official. He was hopeful of playing in the next FIFA window in March.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Newcastle sign Burnley forward Chris Wood
Sanchez strikes late to sink Juve and win Super Cup
Real down Barca to reach Spanish Super Cup final
ManU must finish in top three, says Ronaldo
ManC's revenue exceeds ManU's for first time
Khawaja to open for Australia in 5th Ashes Test as Harris dropped
FIFA friendlies in Indonesia uncertain for jab issue
Kidambi, six others out of India Open with Covid


Latest News
England cuts Covid self-isolation period to 5 days
Hearing in two cases against Khaleda on Feb 1
Russia says Ukraine talks hit 'dead end'
30 hurt in Cumilla gas cylinder blast
President holds talks with three parties
Six muggers, in guise of passengers, arrested in Ctg
Bangladesh denies allegations of grave human rights violations: HRW
National Youth Chess to begin on Friday
RU extends admission deadline
Bangladesh to import 15.80 lakh tons of fuel oil in six months
Most Read News
England cuts Covid self-isolation period to 5 days
Iran, seven others lose vote at UN over unpaid dues
Biden imposes 1st sanctions over North Korea weapons programme
Moderna to be used as booster doses instead of Pfizer
3 'robbers' beaten dead in Narayanganj
Buses to run at half capacity with no rise in fare: Owners
WHO: Omicron still poses danger for unvaccinated
Omicron: Newly imposed 11-point restrictions begin
Awamil League nominated Mayor aspirant Selina Hayat Ivy
Man killed in Manikganj hours after releasing from jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft