FIFA friendlies in Indonesia uncertain for jab issue

The two FIFA friendly matches Bangladesh national football team was supposed to play on 24 and 27 January in Bali, Indonesia is not taking place as half of the booters in red and green outfits are not fully vaccinated.

As per the requirements of the organisers of the friendly matches, all the booters should be vaccinated with at least double shots. But only 15 of the national booters had double doses of the vaccine while the rest had a single dose or no jab. Due to the issue, the boys are losing the opportunity to play the two friendly matches in this FIFA Window.

Regarding the issue, National Teams Committee chairperson and BFF vice-president Kazi Nabil Ahmed said, "We were scheduled to play two FIFA Friendly matches in Indonesia on 24 and 27 January. For that, we were taking preparation and our national team head coach was coming to Dhaka on 15 January. We have prepared a player list as well. But we were informed by the Indonesian officials that the booters and team officials should be double doses vaccinated to play there."

"We have 15 booters in the list who are fully vaccinated while seven got a single dose and the rest are yet to get their first dose. For this reason, we cannot tour now," said the BFF official. He was hopeful of playing in the next FIFA window in March.





