Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 January, 2022, 8:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Kidambi, six others out of India Open with Covid

Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

NEW DELHI, JAN 13: Top seed Kidambi Srikanth and six other players have withdrawn from the India Open badminton championship in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid-19, organisers said Thursday.
The event was originally meant to feature more than 200 players from 19 countries but is being held behind closed doors because of the pandemic.
Kidambi, the world number 10, was one of the few star names at a tournament missing nearly all of the sport's top-ranked athletes.
The positive players "will not be replaced in the main draw and their opponents will be given a walkover to the next round," the Badminton World Federation (BFW) said in a statement. All seven players named by the Badminton Association of India on Thursday are Indian nationals, including Mithun Manjunath in the men's draw and five women's doubles competitors.
Doubles partners deemed close contacts of the seven have also been withdrawn from the tournament which runs until Sunday, the BWF said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Newcastle sign Burnley forward Chris Wood
Sanchez strikes late to sink Juve and win Super Cup
Real down Barca to reach Spanish Super Cup final
ManU must finish in top three, says Ronaldo
ManC's revenue exceeds ManU's for first time
Khawaja to open for Australia in 5th Ashes Test as Harris dropped
FIFA friendlies in Indonesia uncertain for jab issue
Kidambi, six others out of India Open with Covid


Latest News
England cuts Covid self-isolation period to 5 days
Hearing in two cases against Khaleda on Feb 1
Russia says Ukraine talks hit 'dead end'
30 hurt in Cumilla gas cylinder blast
President holds talks with three parties
Six muggers, in guise of passengers, arrested in Ctg
Bangladesh denies allegations of grave human rights violations: HRW
National Youth Chess to begin on Friday
RU extends admission deadline
Bangladesh to import 15.80 lakh tons of fuel oil in six months
Most Read News
England cuts Covid self-isolation period to 5 days
Iran, seven others lose vote at UN over unpaid dues
Biden imposes 1st sanctions over North Korea weapons programme
Moderna to be used as booster doses instead of Pfizer
3 'robbers' beaten dead in Narayanganj
Buses to run at half capacity with no rise in fare: Owners
WHO: Omicron still poses danger for unvaccinated
Omicron: Newly imposed 11-point restrictions begin
Awamil League nominated Mayor aspirant Selina Hayat Ivy
Man killed in Manikganj hours after releasing from jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft