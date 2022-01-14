Central, South Zones meet in final on Jan 15

South Zone defeated Central Zone by five wickets on Thursday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in the last group round matches of the Independence Cup 2021-22 to reach the final while East Zone registered their first victory in the event beating North Zone in the other match of the day at the Academy Ground of the SICS, Sylhet.

Central Zone and South Zone reached the final by virtue of couple of wins each. The curtain closer of the event will be held tomorrow at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.



Central Zone vs South Zone

South Zone preferred to chase winning the toss and restricted Central Zone on 220 for eight. Abdul Mazid scored 46 runs while skipper Mosaddek Hossain Saikat gathered 44. But it was Abu Hider Rony, the man 10th position, was the leading scorer for Centrals! He hammered South bowlers on the way to his 54 off 27. He articulated his 200 strike rated innings with six boundaries and four over boundaries.

Mustafizur Rahman hauled four for 63 while Mahedi Hasan picked three wickets allowing 26 runs. Kamrul Islam Rabbi took the rest one.

Chasing attainable 221-runs' target, SZs reached the winning posts losing five wickets with eight balls to go ridding on the bat of Towhid Hridoy, Pinak Ghosh and skipper Zakir Hossain.

Hridoy, the Man of the Match, remained unbeaten on 65 off 78 with three fours and one six while Pinak collected 54 off 79. Zakir was ten short of a fifty.

Hasan Murad picked two wickets while captain Mosaddek, Soumya Sarkar and Mrittunjoy Sarkar shared one wicket apiece.



North Zone vs East Zone

East Zone invited North Zone to bat first winning the toss and

wrapped up for 216 runs. Mahmudullah was the leading scorer with 66 off 87 hitting four boundaries while skipper Marshall Ayub horded 54 off 74.

Nayeem Hasan picked three wickets conceding 47 runs while Tanvir Islam hunted two for 34. Besides, Rubel Hossain and Alaudding Babu got one wicket each.

Needing ordinary 217, Easterns reached the winning post losing six wickets with 73 balls to spare. Opener Tamim Iqbal had scored 35 off 38 with three fours and one six but skipper Imrul Kayes was sublime to 71 runs off 81 balls. He sent balls to the rope for eight occasions.

Mahmudullah had three dismissals for 56 runs whereas Shofiul Islam, Shofiqul Islam and Sunzamul Islam took one wicket respectively.

Imrul adjudged the Player of the Match for batting brilliance.





