Friday, 14 January, 2022, 7:59 AM
Gibson to untie with BCB, joins Multan Sultans

Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh pace bowling coach Ottis Gibson has decided not to renew his contract with the BCB to take the charges of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise team Multan Sultans.
"Ottis informed us that he's not going to renew the contract with us," BCB's cricket operations committee chairman Jalal Yunus told journalists. "We had a plan to keep him with us if he wants. But he has other plans."
Gibson joined the Bangladesh team in January 2020 to succeed South African former quick Charl Langeveldt.
Under the former Caribbean speedster Bangladesh pace unit had been outstanding. Mustafizur Rahman started to regain his form, Taskin Ahmed made a brilliant comeback, Shoriful Islam have been performing brilliantly, Mohammad Saifuddin, Abu Jayed Rahi and Ebadat Hossain were also at their best. Ebadot had been phenomenal with the ball in just late New Zealand series, who scalped six wickets allowing 46 runs in the second innings of the 1st Test.
Gibson didn't inform specific reasons to the BCB in his letter though his inclusion in a PSL franchise team came to light soon after the information of his departure from Bangladesh came.
"He didn't show any specific reason rather he said that he was happy to work here and now he wants to find a new way. Those are the languages he wrote in the formal letter," Yunus added.
Multan Sultans however, Twitted on Wednesday about the inclusion of Gibson as their assistant and fast bowling coach.
The Caribbean coach worked as the head coach of Cumilla Warriors during Bangabandhu BPL 2019. Considering his experiences and chemistry with local players during BPL, the BCB kept his under consideration.
Gibson, 52, had represented West Indies in two Tests and 15 ODIs. He bagged three wickets and collected 93 runs in Test cricket while got 34 runs and amassed 141 runs in 50-over format game. He took coaching as profession in 1999, soon after retirement from sportsmanship. He was the bowling coach of England for two tenures, who coached South African bowlers from 2017 to 2019. Gibson was the head coach T20i World Cup 2012 winnings West Indies team.


