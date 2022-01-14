Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 January, 2022, 7:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dengue: 3 more hospitalized

Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Staff Correspondent

Three more patients were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
All of them were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka.
A total of 94 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in the first 13 days in this year. So far, 59 patients have left for home after recovering from dengue disease.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dengue: 3 more hospitalized
Moderna shot to replace Pfizer as booster dose
Gen Shafiuddin witnesses Army’s Winter Exercise  named ‘Training Nobodigonto’
Momen stresses on  early FTA conclusion with Singapore
Awami League Mayor candidate for NCC polls Selina Hayat Ivy
Univ student found dead in Ctg
AL-backed Blue Panel sweeps DU Dean polls
EC will work to avoid violence in NCC polls: Quader


Latest News
England cuts Covid self-isolation period to 5 days
Hearing in two cases against Khaleda on Feb 1
Russia says Ukraine talks hit 'dead end'
30 hurt in Cumilla gas cylinder blast
President holds talks with three parties
Six muggers, in guise of passengers, arrested in Ctg
Bangladesh denies allegations of grave human rights violations: HRW
National Youth Chess to begin on Friday
RU extends admission deadline
Bangladesh to import 15.80 lakh tons of fuel oil in six months
Most Read News
England cuts Covid self-isolation period to 5 days
Iran, seven others lose vote at UN over unpaid dues
Biden imposes 1st sanctions over North Korea weapons programme
Moderna to be used as booster doses instead of Pfizer
3 'robbers' beaten dead in Narayanganj
Buses to run at half capacity with no rise in fare: Owners
WHO: Omicron still poses danger for unvaccinated
Omicron: Newly imposed 11-point restrictions begin
Awamil League nominated Mayor aspirant Selina Hayat Ivy
Man killed in Manikganj hours after releasing from jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft