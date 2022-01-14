Dengue: 3 more hospitalized

Three more patients were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

All of them were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka.

A total of 94 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in the first 13 days in this year. So far, 59 patients have left for home after recovering from dengue disease.

