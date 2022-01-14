Moderna shot to replace Pfizer as booster dose

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) instructed to administer Moderna vaccine instead of Pfizer as a booster dose.

This information was given in a circular signed by Dr Shamsul Haque, Member Secretary of the Covid-19 Vaccine Management Taskforce Committee of Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) of the DGHS on Thursday.

It has said that in order to prevent Covid-19 infection in the country, using the Moderna vaccine instead of Pfizer as a booster dose to over 60 years old and frontliners.

According to the statement, Covid-19 vaccination programme has been directed to give Moderna vaccine instead of Pfizer as the third dose (booster dose) subject to vaccination at all levels of the country. The Pfizer vaccine is prescribed only to school and college-going students (ages 12-16) in two doses, and for the public who have received the Pfizer vaccine as the first dose.







