Gen Shafiuddin witnesses Army’s Winter Exercise  named ‘Training Nobodigonto’



Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed poses for photo with the army members after the winter exercise named 'Training Nobodigonto' at Chechua Bazar at Muktagachha on Thursday. photo : ispr

All the formations of Bangladesh Army have been deployed in self-responsible areas, including headquarters, all over the country on the occasion of its month-long outdoor winter training.

Apart from the training, Bangladesh Army stands by the people in all possible sectors," Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed said while talking to journalists after witnessing the Winter Exercise of Bangladesh Army in Mymensingh.

The four-week long Winter Exercise of Bangladesh Army concluded at Chechu Bazar in Muktagachha upazila of Mymensingh district. The 9th Infantry Division of Bangladesh Army conducted the training titled 'Training Nabodiganta' successfully. The Army chief also said technology has advanced in the world and uses of technologies in battlefields can be seen now. "Artificial intelligence has also been taken under cognizance so that we can enrich the force by adding this technology in our future battle plan."

About the exercise session, he said this exercise increases the capacity of the army members to perform their duty efficiently and confidently.

Asked about procuring modern armoured vehicles, Gen Shafiuddin said, "The Prime Minister has set a goal to modernize the force, especially the aviation, with addition of advanced airplanes and choppers.

"You all see our members coming out from Bangladesh Army Aviation airplane which is not able to be operated in such weather. So you can see the efficiency of the force. I'm so happy about this efficiency."

For the first time, Field Training Exercise (FTX) is being conducted on logistics, one of the most important issues on the battlefield. To this end, logistic support has been provided in all training grounds by air, river, and railway and by road as well. As part of this training, logistic support like supplies are being successfully transported to different parts of the country also the main challenge during any battlefield war.

This is for the first time a mock jail was built at Jolshri Abashon at Rupganj in Narayanganj in which Prisoners of War (POW) were interned in accordance with the Geneva Convention.

In addition, wireless, VSAT and internet communication have been installed in all formations at the army's own capacity. In the light of Forces Goal-2030, the strategic use of newly added sophisticated weapons and equipment in the Bangladesh Army is also being tested in this winter training. For these reasons, this winter training is much more extra-special and realistic because it coincides with the celebration of the 50 years of the independence of Bangladesh and also raising of the Bangladesh Army.

The main objective of this month-long exercise is to develop professional skills by practicing various realistic military issues in order to prepare themselves for the service of the country.

A mock war was also staged where the armed forces defeated the enemy. Field training exercises are usually practice "mini-battles" which provide fairly realistic scenarios and situations based on actual situations a unit might face if deployed. While squad and platoon sized units can conduct an FTX, most of these exercises involve units ranging from a company up to a regiment or brigade. Field training exercises rarely reach division strength.

In this year's exercise, Chief of Army Staff, Principal Staff Officers, GOC Army Training and Doctrine Command, Commandant National Defence College and other senior officers are inspecting the exercise activities in various formations and providing immediate guidance.

Apart from the training, the army formations are carrying out various public welfare activities including distribution of winter clothes and relief, free medical services and distribution of medicines among the helpless and distressed people in their respective areas of responsibility.

In addition, free treatment, counseling and medicine are being distributed to the cattle in different areas.









