Momen stresses on  early FTA conclusion with Singapore

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has sought early conclusion of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Singapore saying that it would be mutually beneficial by further enhancing bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

"Singapore is an important bilateral trade and investment partner of Bangladesh," he told his Singapore counterpart Dr Vivian Balakrishnan during a telephone conversation on Thursday.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed on the necessity of exploring synergies in new areas of cooperation for expanded bilateral engagement. They agreed to accelerate the process for concluding the FTA early, a Foreign Ministry release said on Thursday.

During the talks Dr Momen encouraged more Singaporean investors to invest in power, telecommunication, renewable energy and power transmission sectors in Bangladesh taking advantage of a very friendly investment regime in the country.

Dr Momen also sought Singaporean cooperation in the area of ICT and digitization, to which Dr Balakrishnan responded very positively and assured of full support and assistance. Referring to the 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 2022, both the Ministers agreed to celebrate the special occasion in a befitting manner in both the countries.

While thanking the Government of Singapore for providing humanitarian assistance to the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals sheltered in Bangladesh, Dr Momen sought Singapore's and ASEAN's proactive role in bringing a sustainable and permanent solution to the Rohingya crisis by ensuring their urgent return to their homeland in Myanmar.

Dr Balakrishnan assured that Singapore would remain engaged on the issue and of Singapore's continued support for a durable solution to the crisis.











