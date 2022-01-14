Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 January, 2022, 7:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Momen stresses on  early FTA conclusion with Singapore

Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has sought early conclusion of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Singapore saying that it would be mutually beneficial by further enhancing bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.
"Singapore is an important bilateral trade and investment partner of Bangladesh," he told his Singapore counterpart Dr Vivian Balakrishnan during a telephone conversation on Thursday.
The two Foreign Ministers agreed on the necessity of exploring synergies in new areas of cooperation for expanded bilateral engagement. They agreed to accelerate the process for concluding the FTA early, a Foreign Ministry release said on Thursday.
During the talks Dr Momen encouraged more Singaporean investors to invest in power, telecommunication, renewable energy and power transmission sectors in Bangladesh taking advantage of a very friendly investment regime in the country.  
 Dr Momen also sought Singaporean cooperation in the area of ICT and digitization, to which Dr Balakrishnan responded very positively and assured of full support and assistance.  Referring to the 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 2022, both the Ministers agreed to celebrate the special occasion in a befitting manner in both the countries.
While thanking the Government of Singapore for providing humanitarian assistance to the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals sheltered in Bangladesh, Dr  Momen sought Singapore's and ASEAN's proactive role in bringing a sustainable and permanent solution to the Rohingya crisis by ensuring their urgent return to their homeland in Myanmar.  
 Dr Balakrishnan assured that Singapore would remain engaged on the issue and of Singapore's continued support for a durable solution to the crisis.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dengue: 3 more hospitalized
Moderna shot to replace Pfizer as booster dose
Gen Shafiuddin witnesses Army’s Winter Exercise  named ‘Training Nobodigonto’
Momen stresses on  early FTA conclusion with Singapore
Awami League Mayor candidate for NCC polls Selina Hayat Ivy
Univ student found dead in Ctg
AL-backed Blue Panel sweeps DU Dean polls
EC will work to avoid violence in NCC polls: Quader


Latest News
England cuts Covid self-isolation period to 5 days
Hearing in two cases against Khaleda on Feb 1
Russia says Ukraine talks hit 'dead end'
30 hurt in Cumilla gas cylinder blast
President holds talks with three parties
Six muggers, in guise of passengers, arrested in Ctg
Bangladesh denies allegations of grave human rights violations: HRW
National Youth Chess to begin on Friday
RU extends admission deadline
Bangladesh to import 15.80 lakh tons of fuel oil in six months
Most Read News
England cuts Covid self-isolation period to 5 days
Iran, seven others lose vote at UN over unpaid dues
Biden imposes 1st sanctions over North Korea weapons programme
Moderna to be used as booster doses instead of Pfizer
3 'robbers' beaten dead in Narayanganj
Buses to run at half capacity with no rise in fare: Owners
WHO: Omicron still poses danger for unvaccinated
Omicron: Newly imposed 11-point restrictions begin
Awamil League nominated Mayor aspirant Selina Hayat Ivy
Man killed in Manikganj hours after releasing from jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft