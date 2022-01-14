Univ student found dead in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 13: A student of International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC) was found dead at her residence at Navy gate colony of Chattogram city early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Zakia Chowdhury, daughter of ATM Jobaer Chowdhury of the area. She was a second year student of the English literature department of the university.

Police said as Zakia did not respond despite repeated calls her parents broke open the door of her room only to see her hanging from a fan around 3am. On information, police came and recovered the body. -UNB









