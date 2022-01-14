Video
AL-backed Blue Panel sweeps DU Dean polls

Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
DU Correspondent

The Pro-Awami League teachers' association, Blue Panel, won all the posts of 10 deans and heads of 10 faculties in the dean election of Dhaka University (DU) on Thursday.
The polls started at 9:00 am and continued till 1:00 pm at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on the campus.
The winners are Prof Abdul Bashir of the Faculty of Arts, Prof Md Ziaur Rahman of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Muhammad Abdul Moin of the Faculty of Business Studies, Prof Abdus Samad of the Faculty of Science, Prof AKM Mahbub Hasan of Faculty of Biology, Prof Sitesh Chandra Bachar of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Prof Hafiz Muhammad Hasan Babu of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology and Prof Nisar Hossain of the Faculty of Fine Arts.
Prof Md Rahmat Ullah and Prof Md Zillur Rahman of Blue Panel were elected for the Faculty of Law and the Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences respectively without any contest as none from the other panels submitted nomination papers. University Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed conducted this election as chief Election Commissioner.
Out of 13 faculties at the university, elections were held in 10 faculties.






