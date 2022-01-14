EC will work to avoid violence in NCC polls: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader expressed hope that the Election Commission (EC) and law enforcement agencies would be more active in avoiding any kind of violence during Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC). He also assured that the government will provide complete support to EC for doing their job perfectly.

Obaidul Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges expressed this hope in a statement on Thursday.

In the statement, he said that the elections of different levels of local government are being held in a very joyous and festive atmosphere all over the country. Voters are electing their representatives through spontaneous participation. Following this, we hope that the next elections including Narayanganj City Corporation will be held in a fair and peaceful manner.

He said the Election Commission is an independent and constitutional body. The Election Commission is working independently and the government does not interfere in the work of the commission. The government is committed to providing all possible assistance in establishing the authority of the Election Commission and exercising its legal powers by ensuring the security of the voters and ensuring a favourable election environment.

Hopefully, the commission and the law enforcement agencies will be more active in preventing any kind of election violence in the future.










