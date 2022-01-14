DCs confce likely on Jan 18

The 'Deputy Commissioners (DCs) Conference,' the most important conference of the field level administration where the government policymakers brief policies and pass on directives, is likely to begin on January 18 after a break of two years.

The three-day long annual DCs conference will be held following health guidelines and ensuring limited presence, according to the officials of the Cabinet Division and the Public Administration Ministry. The officials said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the conference virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban. The conference will be held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

Against the backdrop of rising infection rate of Covid-19 virus, the Cabinet Division has issued a circular imposing restriction on social, religious, political and rallies at open places. It has also given directives to wear masks at office and outdoors, or else legal action will be taken. Due to the pandemic, the conference could not take place in 2020 and 2021.







