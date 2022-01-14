Video
Home Back Page

PM stresses on research in health sector

Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said the government is taking measures to promote health research substantially, aiming to achieve successes like in agriculture and other sectors of the country.
"We're definitely a little bit behind in health research. In fact, research on health issues is hardly conducted in our country. Actually, our physicians are not interested in research as much as in providing services to patients. A handful of them conduct research. But we're taking steps in this regard," she said. The Prime Minister said this while inaugurating the newly constructed National Science and Technology Complex in the city's Agargaon area.
She opened the complex, joining a function virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban. Others concerned got connected with the virtual event from the complex constructed by the National Museum of Science and Technology (NMST).
Hasina said it is essential to conduct health research in the country. "We've made good progress in the case of research in other sectors. We'll have to go forward further."  She said her government put emphasis on agricultural research and also got enough successes in this sector. "The research here will continue."  The PM also stressed the need for scientific research in the country's every field to make rapid economic progress in this age of science and advanced technology.
 "We're also focusing on how to utilise the knowledge and findings obtained through research for socioeconomic development. We'll have to emphasise practical research alongside basic ones," she said.
 Hasina said she found no allocation for research, coming to power in 1996, and made a block allocation for research. Since then, a special allocation has been kept aside in the budget for research every year, she added.
 She urged all the concerned to pay attention to research in every sector including health, food production, infrastructure development and engineering sector. "In fact, the enrichment can't be obtained without research. It's very essential for us to attain the Sustainable Development Goals."
 Mentioning that huge invaluable resources still remain untapped in the country, the Prime Minister asked all the concerned to pay a special attention to how these resources can be utilised for the wellbeing of people through research.    -UNB


