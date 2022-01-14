

Premier Bank achieves 2nd position in collecting WASA bill

A programme titled Dhaka WASA Bill Collection Award was held recently at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka where Md Tazul Islam, Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives handed over the certificate and crest to Managing Director and CEO of the Premier Bank Limited M. Reazul Karim (FCMA). Among others, Prof. Shibly Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission was present as special guest.

The Premier Bank Ltd has achieved 2nd position for collecting Dhaka WASA bill in the financial year 2020-2021, says a press release.