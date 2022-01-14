Video
Home Business

Banking Events

SJIBL elects new EC Chairman, Vice Chairman

Published : Friday, 14 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Akkas Uddin Mollah

Akkas Uddin Mollah

Fakir Akhtaruzzaman

Fakir Akhtaruzzaman

Akkas Uddin Mollah has been unanimously elected as Chairman of Executive Committee (EC) of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) in the 333rd meeting of the Board of Directors held recently, says a press release.
In the same meeting, Fakir Akhtaruzzaman re-elected as Vice-Chairman of Executive Committee of the Bank.
Newly elected EC Chairman Akkas Uddin Mollah started export business of readymade garments and established a number of Garment Industries.
Mollah is the Chairman and Managing Director of Russel Spinning Mills Limited, PNR Industries Limited, Tania Cotton Mills Limited, Russel Garments, Russel Apperals, Russel Washing Plant, Ekram Sweaters Limited, Nurul Islam Spinning Mills Limited, Helal Textile Industries Limited, Tofaz Dresses Limited and Goodman Pharmaceuticals Limited.
He is the founder of Osmania Madrasa and Osmania Memorial Hospital. Mollah has also affiliation with different trade bodies and social organizations. Presently he is a member of BGMEA and BTMEA.
Re-elected Vice-Chairman of Executive Committee of the Bank Fakir Akhtaruzzaman has a long and successful business experience for more than three decades and established himself as an icon of Knit Garments Industries.
Fakir Akhtaruzzaman is the Managing Director of Fakir Knitwear's Limited, Fakir Eco Knitwear's Limited and FKL Spinning Ltd. He has been awarded with National Export Trophy (Gold, Silver) several times and also selected as CIP by the Government for his contribution to national economy.
He is the founder of Shaheb Ali High School, Begum Anowara College and Madrasah Darul Hadith Salafiah at Araihazar of the Narayanganj District and Director of Central Hospital Limited, Dhaka.  Akhtaruzzaman has also affiliation with different trade bodies and social organizations. Presently he is a member of BGMEA, BTMEA and Narayanganj Chamber of Commerce.






